Vinod Kambli health: Former cricketer's brother appeals fans to pray, 'He is having difficulty to speak'

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has continued to struggle with his health in recent times. The 53-year-old was admitted to the Akruti Hospital in Thane back in December 2024, as he was suffering from a urinary infection and cramps as well.

However, he has made his return to Bandra to his home, but his recovery remains slow. His brother Virendra Kambli took centre stage and provided an update on the former batter’s health. He asked his fans to provide him with love and support in his difficult time.

“He is at home right now. He is getting stable, but his treatment is on. He is having difficulty speaking. It will take him time to recover. But he is a champion, and he will come back. He will start walking and running, hopefully. I have a lot of faith in him. I hope you can see him back on the ground,” Virendra said on The Vickey Lalwani Show.

Virendra Kambli talked about his brother’s rehab as well

Furthermore, Vinod Kambli’s brother revealed that he had a full body check-up done, which included brain scans and a urine test as well. Where the results were okay, Kambli was advised to undergo physiotherapy as he was unable to walk.

“He underwent rehab for 10 days. He got an entire body check-up done, including brain scans and a urine test. The results were fine; there weren't too many issues, but since he couldn't walk, he was advised to undergo physiotherapy. He still slurs in his speech, but he is getting better. I just want to tell people to pray for him, so that he gets better. He needs your love and support,” Virendra Kambli said.

Once regarded as one of the brightest talents of Indian cricket, it is worth noting that Kambli represented India across 17 test matches and 104 ODIs, where he scored 3,561 runs across formats.

