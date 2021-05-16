Vijay Shankar reveals how players reacted to COVID cases inside IPL 2021 bio-bubble

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Vijay Shankar.

Two weeks after IPL 2021 was postponed over COVID positive cases inside the bio-secure bubble, including Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Shaa, SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar revealed how the atmosphere was affected inside the bio-bubble with the news breaking out among players and media.

He revealed, during an interview with India Today, that while players didn't panic, they surely were worried after teammate tested positive.

"More than panic, it was just about being worried. A couple of guys tested positive, when someone tested positive in our team, it became a bit more," Shankar said.

He added that players were preparing for the game when they learnt that the match was postponed altogether with the tournament getting called off indefinitely a day later.

"Otherwise, we knew even the day they suspended the IPL, we were supposed to play a game. We were trying to prepare and keep ourselves motivated till we got the message, saying the IPL was suspended," he added.

The Kerala cricketer further added that life inside bio-bubble is harsh and that's why it was important for players to be together as a family.

"First year, last time, when we faced this, it was a bit difficult. Bio-bubble life is a bit difficult but if you ask me as a professional, it's important for us to adapt to it and follow the protocols. As a team, you need to be together. Only then you can spend those 1 and half two months together. Otherwise, it will be difficult for every individual," he said.