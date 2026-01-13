Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals live cricket score: Delhi up against Vidarbha, Punjab-MP lock horns Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal live cricket score: Last season's runners-up Vidarbha are up against Delhi in their Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal, while Punjab lock horns against Madhya Pradesh in their knockout clash. Follow for all the latest updates,

New Delhi:

Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals live cricket score: Punjab face Madhya Pradesh in the third quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, while Delhi lock horns against Vidarbha in the fourth quarterfinal as the four teams look to make it to the semifinals.

Vidarbha are the runners-up of the previous season, having lost the final to Karnataka last year. Harsh Dubey's Vidarbha will look to get the better of Delhi in the quarter-final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the Abhishek Sharma-led Punjab will aim to beat Venkatesh Iyer's MP. Follow for the updates on the match.

Delhi vs Vidarbha Scorecard

Punjab vs MP Scorecard