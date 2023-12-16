Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live: When and where to watch Haryana vs Rajasthan match live on streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Deepak Hooda with a sensational 180 (128) led Rajasthan from the front to take his side to the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Two unlikely teams, both unbeaten and eyeing their maiden title - should be a cracker. The 2023 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy has reached its final destination with Haryana set to take on Rajasthan in the summit clash on Saturday, December 16 in Rajkot. Haryana are in their first-every domestic one-day final while Rajasthan are in the grand finale after 16 years. Both teams have had similar campaigns with regard to finding different heroes at different junctures of the tournament to take them home and will hope that it continues as one side's unbeaten run will come to an end on Saturday.

Captain Deepak Hooda played a sensational knock of 180 off 128 as he single-handedly lifted Rajasthan to a magnificent win against Karnataka after his side was reduced to 23/3 while Haryana, on the other hand, defended a 293-run total with rather ease against Tamil Nadu. The finale could very well be decided by Haryana bowling vs Rajasthan batting but the former will be even more confident given their batters are also firing. It has been a memorable tournament for both teams but who will lift the time for the first time in Rajkot on Saturday night?

When and where to watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 final live on TV and OTT in India?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy final between Haryana and Rajasthan will kick off at 1:30 PM IST on Saturday, December 16. The match will be broadcast live on Sports18 channel and the live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Squads

Haryana: Yuvraj Singh, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Nishant Sindhu, Rohit Parmod Sharma(w), Rahul Tewatia, Ashok Menaria(c), Sumit Kumar, Harshal Patel, Amit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Aman Kumar, Kapil Hooda, Mayank Shandilya

Rajasthan: Abhijeet Tomar, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda(c), Karan Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore(w), Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Kukna Ajay Singh, Sahil Dhiwan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Samarpit Joshi, Manav Suthar

