View rare unseen images from Virat Kohli childhood

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli's childhood photo with former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra.

Virat Kohli has been a big gift to Indian cricket as the Indian skipper is among the most consistent performer in world cricket and will be leading India to the maiden World Test Championship final against New Zealand in England next month.

When tries to recollect a young image of Virat Kohli, the memory goes back to him leading India to U-19 World Cup glory as team's captain in 2008 right ahead of the inaugural IPL and soon was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the auction and has been a loyal servant of the franchise ever since.

However, post-Eid celebrations, some unseen rare photos of Virat Kohli emerged from his school days where he could be seen enjoying cricket with his friends while notching up accolades with his performances.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli (second from left on chair) during the Indian Airlines tournament.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli (far left) with a teammate.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli (in red cap below) during an inter-school tournament.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli appears far right in this photo.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli (far left) with school teammates

Meanwhile, Kohli is now gearing up to leave for England in a three-month gruelling overseas series. Kohli, who now lives in Mumbai, posted a photo on Instagram of getting vaccinated last week.

The Indian team will be leaving for England on June 2 for a three and a half month tour, comprising of six Test matches including the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a 'liberalised and accelerated' Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.