Watch: New 'mystery spinner' from West Indies picks hat-trick and 6-wicket haul

Image Source : WEST INDIES CRICKET Andre McCarthy bowls during West Indies Super 50 tournament in Coolidge on Sunday.

Cricket games filled with uncertainties often have some excellent record. In this game, even the smallest player in a single day becomes famous all over the world with his strange feat. Whereas if he has done something amazing in the field, then what to say. Something similar has been shown by Jamaican off-spin bowler Andre McCarthy in the Super 50 (List A) tournament played in West Indies domestic cricket, and surprised everyone with a hat-trick in the tournament.

In fact, the Jamaican and Barbados teams were face-to-face in the 50–50 overs match under the Windies' domestic Super 50 (List A) tournament. Then Odin Smith, who came out to bat at number 10 for Jamaica, played a brilliant 68-run half-century. As a result, Jamaica were all out after scoring just 218 runs in 50 overs.

After this, when the Jamaican bowlers came out to bowl, they looked quite dominating the Barbados batsmen. Due to which his 6 wickets had fallen to just 163 runs in 37.4 overs for a time. Then in the 40th over of the innings, Andre McCarthy came to Jamaica to bowl lethal spin and he made history by taking three wickets in three balls. Due to which the team of Barbados suffered a bad defeat.

Andre had the first ball of the 40th over before Ashley Nurse was caught by the keeper for 2 runs. After this, Akeem Jordan was bowled on the fourth ball and after that on the 5th ball, he also took a clean bowling on Joshua Bishop and took the first hat-trick of his career in List A tournament. After which he was not happy and he celebrated with the players in the field in a grand manner.

Speaking of the match, Andre McCarthy not only hat-trick but also took 6 wickets for 16 runs in 9.1 overs. In response to Jamaica's 218 runs, Barbados were all out for 167 runs. In this way, he suffered an embarrassing defeat by 51 runs at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in the Windies.