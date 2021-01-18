Watch: Washington Sundar traps David Warner lbw; Brett Lee calls it poor umpiring

Image Source : TWITTER/7CRICKET David Warner was adjudged out by third umpire Paul Reiffel after Australia reviewed the on-field decision.

Australia went to lunch at 149 for four in their second innings on the fourth day of the fourth and final Test against India. They are 182 runs ahead.

Steve Smith is batting on 28 and Cameron Green on four.

Australia began well with both openers David Warner and Marcus adding 68 more to the overnight 21 without loss.

However, India came back strong into the match as both fell in the space of an over. Harris was caught behind for 38 off the bowling of Shardul Thakur and an over later Warner was out leg before to Washington Sundar.

A controversy of sort erupted with his dismissal as former Oz pacer turned commentator Brett Lee felt the ball pitched outside the off-stump and didn't deserve to be given out by third umpire, who made the call in his DRS review after the ball went on to impact in line and was on the way to hit the wicket.

The latest of late reviews from David Warner, but it can't save him - and India remove both openers in the blink of an eye #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Yx7KwJ9LwK — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 18, 2021

“I reckon that’s a mistake, not from David Warner but from (TV umpire) Paul Reiffel,” Lee said on Fox Cricket.

Mohammed Siraj then got the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in one over to peg Australia back further.

But Steve Smith raced along to a 38-ball 28 to lead Australia to lunch without further damage.

Australia have already scored 22 boundaries and chugged along at 3.63 runs per over in the second innings as they look for quick runs before the declaration.