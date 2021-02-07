IND vs ENG 1st Test: Watch Virat Kohli fails to read turn by Dom Bess; falls for 11

Image Source : SCREENGRAB/STAR SPORTS Virat Kohli edges the ball to Ollie Pope at short leg in Chennai on Sunday.

Virat Kohli's wait for his record 42nd international century was increased by another innings as the Indian skipper, who's playing his first match since his much-discussed paternity leave, could manage only 11 runs in the first innings of the opening Test in Chennai on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Indian batsman was outfoxed by a sharply moving delivery by Dominic Bess, which took a thick inside edge of his bat before being easily caught by Ollie Pope at the short-leg position.

At the time of writing this report, Indian were down to 73/3 in reply to England 578 in the first innings on Day 3. Cheteshwar Pujara (26* runs off 66 balls) was joined in the middle by Ajinkya Rahane (1 off 3) after Kohli went back to the pavilion in the 25th over while second session of the day was in progress.

Earlier Shubman Gill (29 off 28) and Rohit Sharma (6 off 9) couldn't provide a good start to India as the duo departed with just 44 runs on the board. Both the openers fell to English pacer Jofra Archer.

Shubman looked poised to score big on the day, the innings abruptly ended at 29 after he failed to time the delivery by pacer Jofra Archer, only to see James Anderson take a diving catch to his left at mid-on.