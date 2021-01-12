Watch: Virat Kohli's family shares glimpses of the baby girl

Image Source : INSTAGRAM File photo of Virat Kohli's brother and sister. (Right) Vikash Kohli shares glimpses of the newborn on instagram

India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma were on Monday blessed with a baby girl. Kohli made the announcement on his official Twitter handle.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon.

We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes," Kohli tweeted.

"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives.

We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time," added the star batsman who returned from Australia on paternity leave after leading India in the first Test.

While the news sent ardent cricket fans into jubilation, the atmosphere back in Kohli's family home was of celebration as they welcomed the newborn.

Kohli's brother Vikash also took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion as he posted a video welcoming the new family member.

Virat's sister Bhawna Kohli also took the platform to congratulate her brother and expressed her happiness on becoming an aunt.