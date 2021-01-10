Watch: Umpire death stares Jasprit Bumrah for childish act of knocking off bails

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB/CRICKET7 Jasprit Bumrah (right) knocks off the bails as umpire Paul Reiffel stares in Sydney on Sunday.

Following Tim Paine’s incident of swearing umpire Paul Wilson during the ongoing third Test between Australia and India in Sydney earlier, Jasprit Bumrah is also added to upmires’ bad books after the Indian pacer did something in sheer frustration during fourth day action.

Make no mistake, Bumrah’s act was nowhere near to what Paine did but the 27-year-old Gujarat pacer is surely not getting a friendly invitation from umpire Paul Reiffel.

As Australia continue to stretch their lead with easy run flow — 362 runs at the time of writing this article — Bumrah’s frustration reached its peak when the fast bowler dislodged the bails at the non-striker’s end while walking back for his run-up after a delivery didn’t go his way.

Look at Paul Reiffel's reaction after Bumrah knocks the bails over 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/294ChqKBB0 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 10, 2021

The bowler already had to endure drop catches by Rohit Sharma and Hanuma Vihari off his bowling as he still hunts his first wicket in the second innings.

The incident happened when Aussies had put 4/165 (259-run lead) on the board, prompting a death stare from umpire Reiffel and the double teapot after his unnecessary act of violence towards the woodwork.

“You know Jasprit Bumrah is not happy when he starts knocking the bails off with his hand at the bowler’s end. Becoming his trademark now,” tweeted a journalist.