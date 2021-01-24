Watch: Two run outs of same delivery in Big Bash League's bizarre dismissal

Sunday, January 24, 2021
     
India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2021 12:37 IST
big bash league
Image Source : SCREENGRAB/CRICKET.COM.AU

Representational photo.

In a rarely seen dismissal that took place during the Big Bash League, Oz batsman Jake Weatherald was run out twice during his team Adelaide Strikers' match against Sydney Thunders in Adelaide on Sunday.

The incident happened during the 10th over of the first innings of the match after Strikers opted to bat first following the toss.

Weatherald, batting on 31 off 26, was on the non-strikers' end when the incident took place. Phil Salt, facing a delivery from spin Chris Green, shot it straight to the bowler, who could get a fingertip touch of the ball before it went on to hit the stump.

Unclear of the fact that he was caught short of the crease, Weatherald looked for a quick singly only to find him getting run out again on the striker's end after wicket-keeper Sam Billings.

At the time of writing this report, the Strikers managed to put 157 runs on board at the end of 20 overs with Weatherald, Phil Salt and Travis Head scoring 31 each while Brendan Doggett was most successful bowler for Thunders with figures of 2/21.

