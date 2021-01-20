Wednesday, January 20, 2021
     
Watch: Top catches from Australia vs India Test series

Despite quality cricket for a month, fielding quality was largely poor during the series but we still got to see some top catches grabbed by both sides.

New Delhi Published on: January 20, 2021 9:09 IST
The recently-concluded Australia-India Test series was closely contested over the last one month with both set of players enthralling us by playing cricket to their optimum best. The Indians, of course, deserve more praise for taking away the series 2-1 after humiliation in the first Test in Adelaide.

Their performance attracted rave reviews including from that of Aussie head coach Justin Langer, who went on to say that he will never take the Indian team for granted with the sheer quality it posses.

However, amid all the quality cricket, the series missed some blinder of catches as fielding quality has been surprisingly low since cricket resumed post COVID-19 pandemic.

The series still saw players putting in their best effort to grab one of those memorable catches.

 

