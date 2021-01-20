Watch: Top catches from Australia vs India Test series

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Rishabh Pant jumps to grab a catch.

From great grabs behind the stumps to sliding efforts in the deep, Australia and India took some top catches in the fourth Test at the Gabba #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3Zs1L9LCe9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021

The recently-concluded Australia-India Test series was closely contested over the last one month with both set of players enthralling us by playing cricket to their optimum best. The Indians, of course, deserve more praise for taking away the series 2-1 after humiliation in the first Test in Adelaide.

Their performance attracted rave reviews including from that of Aussie head coach Justin Langer, who went on to say that he will never take the Indian team for granted with the sheer quality it posses.

However, amid all the quality cricket, the series missed some blinder of catches as fielding quality has been surprisingly low since cricket resumed post COVID-19 pandemic.

The series still saw players putting in their best effort to grab one of those memorable catches.