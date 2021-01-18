Watch: Rishabh Pant picked up singing 'Spiderman' song by stump mic during Brisbane Test

Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant (left) with Washington Sundar.

Rishabh Pant have had many hillarious moments around the stump mic with the recent being his sledging battle with Australian skipper Tim Paine. However, on Monday the young wicket-keeper found another way to keep him in the fun of the game when he was caught singing the Spiderman theme song while talking to a fellow cricketer in between the overs.

Rishabh Pant singing spiderman spiderman behind the stumps. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/swmmc4EADV — Pragati (@nachosinthewood) January 18, 2021

Earlier in the innings, Pant also impressed with his glovework behind the stump. Mohammed Siraj's double-strike in the 30th over, where he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade, triggered a regular flow of wickets for Australia. Minutes before the Tea break, Australia also lost captain Tim Paine, courtesy of a brilliant catch from Rishabh Pant.

Paine failed to adjust to the invariable bounce offered on the pitch, as he couldn't react in time to the short-pitched delivery. Pant, however, timed his jump to perfection to send the Aussie captain back to pavilion.

Earlier, Australia ended the second session of 243/7, taking a 280-run lead in the second innings. India were bowled out on 336 in the first innings, making an incredible recovery from 186/6, thanks to Shardul Thakur (67) and Washington Sundar's (62) 123-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

India need a win or a draw to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four-match series is currently level at 1-1.