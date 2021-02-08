IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: Watch R Ashwin hunts down Ben Stokes for 8th time in Test

Image Source : BCCI R Ashwin celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking a wicket on Day 4 of India-England Test on Monday.

Ravichandran Ashwin was on a roll during the fourth day of India-England opening Test in Chennai with the veteran Indian spinner picking three of the four wickets inside the first two sessions after India were bundled out for 337.

Ashwin, who earlier picked the wicket of Rory Burns (0 off 1) and Dominic Sibley (16 off 31), outfoxed Ben Stokes with a delivery that moved away from the left-hander after pitching just short of a driving length. Stokes, who tried to push it through the point region, could only edge it to Rishabh Pant standing close behind the stump.

This was the eighth time Ashwin dismissed Stokes in Test cricket and no other bowler has dismissed a batsman as many times as him in the longer format of the game.

His dismissal put England in a spot of bother as at the time of writing this report, the visitors were reeling at 79/4 with the lead stretched to 320 runs.