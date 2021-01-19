Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara stares back at Josh Hazlewood after being hit on helmet grill

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Cheteshwar Pujara hit on the helmet grill by Josh Hazlewood in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Pujara gets hit again 😳



He's facing a barrage at the moment but he keeps continuing #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4vvTn6l1Bm — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 19, 2021

Pujara is getting checked by the doctor after this Cummins delivery got him in the back of the helmet #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/37bSIFbDGZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021

The India tour of Australia series has seen bravado of the Indian team, which gave fitting reply to the hosts throughout the series, resulting in many iconic moments. However, Indian Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara's slugfest with the quality Australian bowling surely has been one of the major highlights of the series.

And as on the final day of the fourth and decisive Test, Pujara and other batting stars made a push to chase down a daunting 328 target, they had to face the wrath of Oz bowling. Pujara, who has played many of his 'block-a-thon' innings throughout the series, has been put to test by Aussie pacers once again as they kept coming at him with a barrage of bouncers.

The short-ball barrage began during the final stages of the first session when the Australian bowlers applied the tactic to unsettle Pujara. While Pujara opted to sustain body blows, Gill decided to take on the short-pitched deliveries. However, the youngster lived dangerously throughout his aggressive approach to the Aussie tactics.

He coped with two scary bouncers during the match, one hitting him in the back head while the other rattling the cage in front.

However none deterred Pujara's grit on the day as the batsman stared back at Hazlewood right after facing the chin music.