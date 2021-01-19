Watch: Ajinkya Rahane left bemused by Pat Cummins bouncer in Brisbane Test final day thriller

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Screengrab of Ajinkya Rahane facing Pat Cummins before getting out in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The last day of the India's tour of Australia is quickly turning out to be a thriller with Indian top-order seemed in hurry to chase down the target of 328. The intent to go for the kill was evident from Ajinkya Rahane's quickfire 22-ball 24 innings which kept the scoreboard ticking after Shubman Gill fell following a 146-ball 91 to add pace to the run chase.

However, Rahane's attempt of an all-out attack was short-lived with the stand-in Indian skipper falling prey to Pat Cummins' bouncer in the 57th over. Rahane, who bent his body away from the wicket to make room for hitting the shot, could only edge it to his Oz counterpart Tim Paine behind the stumps.

At the time of writing this report, India were 149 runs away from the victory with more than a session to go on the final day as Cheteshwar Pujara (43 off 166) Rishabh Pant (6 off 12) kept winning hopes alive.

Earlier in the morning session, Pujara survived a barrage of short deliveries from Pat Cummins-led Australia attack as India went to lunch at 83 for one on the fifth and final day of the fourth and final Test.

India, who are looking to draw the Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 1-1 scoreline in the series, need to see off another 62 overs in the remaining two sessions. They have nine wickets in hand.

The visitors, who resumed at four without loss, lost Rohit Sharma early for seven. The opener edged one behind to Tim Paine off the bowling of Pat Cummins.

The score was 18 at the time of dismissal in 8.2 overs. However, both Gill and Pujara survived the next 29.4 overs to see off the Aussie bowlers without any further damage in the first session.

While Gill looked reasonably comfortable against the pace attack and played his shots, including a six over third man in the last over before lunch, Pujara was all at sea taking blows but managing to survive. He also underwent a concussion test after being hit on the head by Cummins.