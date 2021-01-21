Watch: Ajinkya Rahane greeted by wife, daughter at Mumbai airport

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Screengrab of Ajinkya Rahane (left) with his daughter and wife at the Mumbai airport.

Ajinkya Rahane's stature in Indian cricket has dramatically increased after an injury-ravaged Indian side got better of the Australians at their bastion the Gabba, subsequently winning the series 2-1.

The stand-in skipper, who led the team to win in Melbourne with a classic century, must have been expecting a grand welcome after the recent success and surely wasn't left disappointed after he was greeted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning by his wife and daughter, along with flowers and trumpets by fans who thronged to see their star local boy.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing people to be cautious, there were hundreds of supporters present at the airport to welcome their local boy. Rahane must be particularly happy with the fact that he got to meet his family after a long break as Indian players departed directly for Australia in November after two months of Indian Premier League in the UAE.

India's series winning captian Ajinkya Rahane receiving a grand welcome as he returns back home in Mumbai. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bc22dizSYL — Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) January 21, 2021

However, being seen in public gathering could land Rahane in trouble as all the five members of the Indian cricket team, who arrived here from their Australia tour on Thursday morning, have been advised to remain in seven-day home quarantine.

The cricket team members will have to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival at the international airport here, Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told PTI. "The players are also advised to remain in home quarantine for next seven days," Chahal said.

The Indian cricket team's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, players Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur and Prithvi Shaw,

and head coach Ravi Shastri landed in Mumbai in the morning, after their momentous Test series victory over Australia, an official from the BCCI said.

An injury-ravaged India beat Australia by three wickets in the series-deciding fourth Test in Brisbane on Tuesday to clinch the rubber 2-1 and retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

On their arrival in Mumbai, the players were felicitated by Mumbai Cricket Association officials. Rahane also cut a cake to celebrate the team's win.

According to reports, all India cricketers and support staff members who have arrived in Mumbai are set to be in-home quarantine for 3 days. Earlier in the day, India's Gabba Test hero Rishabh Pant landed in New Delhi while the rest of the contingent will head to their respective cities.

Most of the Indian players were in strict bio-bubble environments since the start of the Indian Premier League in September. The members of the team left for Australia directly from the UAE after the IPL 2020 final on November 10.

The players will not have much time to spend with their families as they will be regrouping in Chennai which will host the first 2 matches of a 4-Test series, starting February 5 against England.