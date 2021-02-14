Watch: Virat Kohli does Whistle Podu; urges Chennai crowd to cheer louder during IND vs ENG Test

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli whistles to crowd urging them to be louder at the MA Chidambarm Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli might not be regarded as a tactical genius as a captain but the Indian superstar certainly knows how to motivate his players to be at their prime to perform for India. And when it comes to Indian crowd watching him bat at Indian stadia, Kohli's bat does enough talking to keep the spectators at their feet.

However, on Sunday during India vs England second Test at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, popularly known as Chepauk, Kohli took a more direct approach to interact with the crowd as India put on a bullish show to remove half of the English side for just 52 runs.

The 32-year-old Indian skipper directly interacted with the crowd by gesturing the crowd to whistle and be louder as the home side stranglehold England, whose batting were all over the place in reply to India's 329.

BCCI posted the video of Kohli urging the crowd to be louder by whistling and gesturing with his hands, asking the crowd to be louder and they didn't disappoint.

More to follow...