Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live: When and where to watch Vijay Hazare Trophy final on TV and streaming? With Vidarbha all set to take on Saurashtra in the final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, let us have a look at the live streaming, live broadcast, and telecast details of the upcoming summit clash.

Bengaluru:

The stage is set for the summit clash of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Vidarbha will take on Saurashtra in the final as the two teams look to secure the marquee title. It is worth noting that both Vidarbha and Saurashtra have put in some brilliant performances in the tournament so far, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

It is interesting to note that both sides have had significant star power that has propelled them to the summit clash of the competition. Saurashtra have had the likes of Harvik Desai, their top run-getter with 561 runs, and Vishvaraj Jadeja.

Furthermore, Vidarbha has Aman Mokhade in their ranks. The star batter has been in exceptional form of late and is the current highest run-getter of the tournament.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 final live streaming details:

When will the Vijay Hazare Trophy final take place?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy final will be played on Sunday, January 18.

At what time will the Vijay Hazare Trophy final begin?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy final will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where is the Vijay Hazare Trophy final being played?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy final will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru

Where can you watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy final on TV in India?

The live telecast for the Vijay Hazare Trophy final will not be available.

Where can you watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy final online in India?

The live streaming for the Vijay Hazare Trophy final will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

Vidarbha: Harsh Dubey (c), Yash Thakur (vc), Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Shivam Deshmukh (wk), Akshay Wadkar, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, R. Samarth, Parth Rekhade, Dipesh Parwani, Praful Hinge, Shubham Dubey, Ganesh Bhosle.

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai (wk), Tarang Gohel, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Yuvraj Chudasama, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Ruchit Ahir, Parth Bhut, Sammar Gajjar, Ansh Gosai, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Hiten Kanbi, Pranav Karia, Hetvik Kotak, Ankur Panwar, Parswaraj Rana.

