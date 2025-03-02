Vidarbha clinch third Ranji Trophy title despite draw against Kerala in final Vidarbha were crowned the winners of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 after taking the first innings lead in the final against Kerala. Danish Malewar was named the Player of the Match after his 153 and 73 in the two innings.

Vidarbha were crowned champions of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 after their final against Kerala ended in a draw on Day 5 of the clash at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. Owing to their first innings lead of 37, Vidarbha were adjudged the winners of the final and the champions of the domestic premier tournament.

21-year-old youngster Danish Malewar starred with the bat in both the innings. He slammed 153 in Vidarbha's opening essay when they amassed 379 after being inserted to bat by Kerala. Malewar was once again up to the task in the second innings as he helped his team swell their lead and bat long.

