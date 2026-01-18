Vidarbha and Saurashtra take on each other in the final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The two sides face off at the Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru, and with some stellar performances behind them, the two sides will hope to put in their best performance in the upcoming clash as they look to get their hands on the marquee title.
VID vs SAU, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Match Score Live: Vidarbha takes on Saurashtra in title clash
The stage is set for the summit clash of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Vidarbha will lock horns with Saurashtra in the final of the tournament at the Centre of Excellence Ground 1in Bengaluru, and the two sides will hope for a good showing.
Published: , Updated:
Bengaluru:
