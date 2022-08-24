EXCLUSIVE | Batters aren't scared, pace can't guarantee place in team: Veteran Chandu Borde on Umran Malik

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Umran Malik has had a wild ride in recent months.

Umran Malik has got speed, but batters these days are protected from head to toe: Chandu Borde

Umran Malik has been a curious case for Indian cricket in a recent while. From rising through the ranks to get in the national team following IPL to being dropped from the team after a string of poor performances, Umran Malik has had a wild ride in recent months.

In an exclusive chat with India TV, Veteran Indian Test batter Chandu Borde said that while Umran has got a lot of pace, the game has evolved, and only pace can't guarantee you a place in the team.

"See, Umran Malik has got a lot of speed, but the thing is that batters these days are protected from head to toe. Earlier, in my time, batters used to be scared. The protection wasn't really up to the mark. These days, even if the batsmen get hit, more often than not, the injuries aren't serious," said Borde.

Image Source : PTIUmran Malik rose through the ranks after great bowling display during IPL 2022.

He added that, more than pace, it is the control and the number of variations that determine how successful a bowler is.

"So, just because someone has speed, it doesn't really guarantee a place in the Indian team. The variations and control are what matter. Only speed can't help you or the team," Borde added.

The legend also talked about Sanju Samson and said that while he is a great player, he needs to find consistency in order to level up.

Image Source : REUTERSSanju Samson hasn't been able to cement his place in the team just yet.

"Sanju Samson is a great player. He is a great competitor. The thing with Samson is that he makes this 70s and 80s, but doesn't follow it up and makes it count. He is inconsistent. But anyways, he is a wonderful player," said Borde.

Both Umran Malik and Sanju Samson, it seems, are not part of team management plans for the T20 World Cup down-under as both remain out of favour for the Asia Cup in UAE.

