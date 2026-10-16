Veteran batter Punam Raut announces retirement from international cricket

In a major development, veteran India women’s batter Punam Raut recently came forward and announced her retirement from international cricket. Turning 37 years old on October 14th, Rau decided to retire from all forms of international cricket after playing a total of four Tests, 73 ODIs and 35 T20Is for India from 2009 to 2021.

It is interesting to note that Punam Raut played her best cricket in the ODI format. After playing 73 ODIs for the Indian team, Raut scored a total of 2,299 runs to her name and maintained an average of 34.83 runs in the format. Throughout her career, Raut participated in a total of three ODI World Cups.

She was a part of team India for the 2009, 2013, and 2017 World Cups. She put in some brilliant performances in the 2017 World Cup, where the Women in Blue fell just short of their target and missed out on the title.

As for her short Test career, she began her career in the longest format with a duck. However, she went on to smash 130 runs to her name in just her third Test. Furthermore, in T20I cricket, she scored 719 runs to her name in 35 matches, maintaining an average of 27.65 runs.

Punam Raut released a statement announcing her retirement

Announcing her retirement, Punam Raut thanked her fans for supporting her throughout the years and opened up on the 2017 ODI World Cup and how that was one of the biggest defining moments of her career.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket in all formats of the game. Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life. Cricket has been more than just a sport - it has shaped my character, taught me resilience, and given me memories that I will cherish forever. Every time I wore the India jersey, I did so with immense pride and gratitude. Wearing the India jersey was a dream that became a reality, and I will always be grateful for the trust and support I received,” Raut posted on Instagram.

"The 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will always remain one of the defining moments of my career. Although we felt just short of the trophy, that tournament transformed women's cricket in India, inspired a generation of young girls, and changed the future of our game,” she added.

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