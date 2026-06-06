'Very wrong': R Ashwin gives his take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential inclusion in India's T20I squad

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is all set to announce the Indian team’s squad for the upcoming Ireland and England series. It is worth noting that with the squad announcement, there have been reports that 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might be getting his first taste of international cricket.

Notably, Sooryavanshi has been in exceptional form of late, coming on the back of a brilliant season in the IPL. The youngster amassed 776 runs to his name in 16 matches, reaching qualifier 2 of the tournament and becoming the youngest player in tournament history to win the orange cap. He also won a plethora of awards as he propelled Rajasthan Royals into the semi-finals of the tournament.

Speaking on his potential inclusion in the Indian T20I team right away, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin came forward and talked about how the Indian team’s top three batters will be quite nervous due to the youngster’s form.

"Given all the buzz, all the current top three batters will be nervous about their place. There is a certain ruthlessness in the way selections have happened in the last five to six years. But to me, that's very wrong for team building. This Vaibhav Suryavanshi buzz is a reason why the established players must keep evolving to be certain in the team,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

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Ashwin was against some other stars’ exclusion due to Sooryavanshi

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about how the BCCI should refrain from dropping an in-form player to add Sooryavanshi to the team. He opined that the youngster should be communicated with properly and should be ensured that he will be picked when there is need in the squad.

"Don't drop someone because you want to get Vaibhav Suryavanshi into the team. That can't be the reason. Just like you've said, stability with Sai Sudarshan on the Test side, the same must apply to everyone. Inform Vaibhav that you won't change the Indian team to accommodate you, and instead, when there is a requirement in the Indian team, we will pick you," said Ashwin.

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