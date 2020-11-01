Very very special wishes for fine gentleman: Birthday messages pour in for VVS Laxman as he turns 46

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.

Wishes poured in from all corners for former India batsman VVS Laxman, who turned 46 on Sunday. Known for his wristy flicks and elegant strokeplay, the Hyderabad-born veteran donned the India jersey in 134 Tests and 86 ODIs, where he amassed 8,781 and 2,338 runs respectively.

Laxman's illustrious career with the national side was studded with 17 Test hundreds and 6 ODI tons. One of the best knocks of his career came in 2001 at Eden Gardens against Australia. In a gruelling situation, he stitched 376-run fifth-wicket stand with Rahul Dravid after being forced to follow-on.

While Laxman scored 281, Dravid gathered 180 as the partnership got etched in the hearts of Indian fans. India went on to register a memorable victory by 171 runs.

Laxman had an impressive record against Australia. In 29 Tests, the right-hander scuffled the Aussies and scored 2,434 runs at an impressive average of 49.61.

On his special day, a plethora of players extended wishes to Laxman. Virender Sehwag, known for his quirky wishes and tweets, wrote- "Inke wrist mein alag hi twist tha. Happy birthday to a wonderful friend Bhrata VVS Laxman. May you find all the love and happiness"

Inke wrist mein alag hi twist tha. Happy Birthday to a wonderful friend Bhrata @VVSLaxman281 . May you find all the love and happiness. pic.twitter.com/kRxeaLNJMP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 1, 2020

"Many happy returns of the day VVS Laxman bhai! Hope you have a great day ahead," tweeted Shikhar Dhawan.

Many happy returns of the day @VVSLaxman281 bhai! Hope you have a great day ahead 😊 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 1, 2020

"Very very special wishes for a fine gentleman on the park & in life! Happy birthday VVS Laxman. It's been a pleasure playing alongside you & creating memories together! Wishing you happiness and success always! Loads of love and wishes laxi #Legend," wrote Yuvraj Singh.

Very very special wishes for a fine gentleman on the park & in life! Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281 🎂 It’s been a pleasure playing alongside you & creating memories together! Wishing you happiness and success always! Loads of love and wishes laxi #Legend pic.twitter.com/McZnvW6ban — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 1, 2020

"Happy birthday VVS Laxman! It has been a complete pleasure knowing you! Thanks for all the lovely memories over the years! Wishing you the best of health and happiness always!" said Gautam Gambhir.

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281! It has been a complete pleasure knowing you! Thanks for all the lovely memories over the years! Wishing you the best of health and happiness always! pic.twitter.com/giffzdKs8v — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 1, 2020

"Happy birthday VVS Laxman. It's always been an honour to play with a true gentleman like you. Wishing lots of happiness and healthy times ahead," tweeted Suresh Raina.

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281. It’s always been an honour to play with a true gentleman like you. Wishing lots of happiness & healthy times ahead.🙌☝️✌️ pic.twitter.com/JbhTZKNnCZ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 1, 2020

"Very very happy birthday to a very very special man VVS Laxman wish you lots of happiness...," wrote Harbhajan Singh.

Very very happy birthday to a very very special man @VVSLaxman281 wish you lots of happiness.. #HappyBirthDayVVSLaxman pic.twitter.com/0Onz41brRS — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 1, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage