'Very settled unit': Irfan Pathan shares his take on RCB's strategy ahead of IPL 2026 auction Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took centre stage and talked about what strategy Royal Challengers Bengaluru could adopt with the IPL (Indian Premier League) auction approaching right around the corner.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the latest edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 auction. The 10 franchises will be hard at work devising their best possible squad for the 19th edition of the tournament. Many eyes would be set upon defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

An already well-settled unit, RCB will hope to make minimal changes to a squad that was already working. Speaking of their strategy ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan came forward and talked about the players that RCB could target in the auction.

"RCB is a very settled unit. If you see the XI that played the final, 8 of them had won the Player of the Match awards. They were quite consistent. Those players will again be in focus. Liam Livingstone will be a talking point. RCB spent ₹8.75 crore on him but he made only 112 runs and his strike rate was 133 as more is expected of him. He bowled nine overs with the ball. He did score 25 off 15 balls in the final. But if you see RCB’s overseas players, they are quite settled,” Irfan Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Pathan gave his take on Rasikh Salam

Furthermore, the former all-rounder talked about how Rasikh Salam could be treated in the auction. He opined that while he was roped in for a high price, his release could fetch a big price but also talked about RCB’s need for a bowler in the upcoming edition.

"Eyes will also be on Rasikh Salam. He was bought for ₹6 crore but didn’t perform that well. He is a good bowler and RCB needs a bowler, who can bowl those back-of-the hand slower balls. But RCB will be thinking if they can put him in the auction and buy him again at a lesser price. If these two are released, RCB have an extra purse amount of ₹15 crore," Pathan added.