'Very proud moment': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's childhood coach weighs in on youngster's international debut

MANCHESTER:

The Indian team continued its ongoing five-game T20I series against England by taking on the side in the second T20I. Ahead of the game, there was only one major point of discussion, and that was the inclusion of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI.

The youngster was included in the squad for the Ireland tour and for the T20I series against England as well. However, he did not feature against Ireland in either T20I and did not play in the first T20I against England as well.

However, with Sanju Samson’s recent performances, Vaibhav made his way into the playing XI for the second T20I as every eye in world cricket was set upon him. Becoming the youngest player ever to represent India, he broke the legendary record of Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking on the same, Sooryavanshi’s childhood coach, Manish Ojha, came forward and expressed his delight over Vaibhav’s selection in the playing XI and how proud he is.

"Yes, Vaibhav has been given a break today. It is a very proud moment—a moment of great joy for me as a coach—to see that after all his hard work and stellar performances, Vaibhav was first selected for Team India and is now getting the chance to play a match. It is a great opportunity for him to prove himself here, just as he has done in the IPL and the Under-19 World Cup,” Manish Ojha told ANI.

India sustain hefty loss in second T20I

Speaking of the game between India and England, it was the hosts who came out on top with a brilliant win. Batting first, India posted a total of 190 runs in the first innings of the game thanks to some good showings by Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube.

Chasing down the target, it was the knock of Jacob Bethell that propelled England to a win. Coming out to bat in the middle order, Bethell scored 76* runs in 46 deliveries and helped his side win the game by four wickets and take the lead in the series as well.

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