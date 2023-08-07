'Very excited about this new movie Ghoomer': Sourav Ganguly, Harsha Bhogle lead Cricket fraternity's praise

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB @YOUTUBE Still from the Ghoomer trailer

The trailer of the Sports drama Ghoomer is out and numerous people are tuning in to watch it on the Internet. Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer movie features a journey of a female cricketer, who suffered a severe accident that resulted in her hand amputation. The movie is set to hit the theatres on August 18.

Meanwhile, the Cricket fraternity has dived deep into emotions after watching the trailer. Many cricketers have praised it and are excited to watch the movie. Saurav Ganguly praised the trailer and said, "One of my favourite actors .. Abhishek .. the trailer looks brilliant ..waiting for the full film ..must see for everyone .. god bless and good wishes to the entire cast and crew. Abhishek Bachchan".

Meanwhile Virender Sehwag wrote, "I never took spinners seriously but this one looks special. Waiting to watch the film. Lovely Ghoomer Trailer". Yuvraj Singh also expressed his appreciation for the trailer and shared, "All the best Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi for Ghoomer looking forward to watching the movie very soon!"

Harbhajan Singh wrote on Instagram, "Loved the Ghoomer trailer. Doosra pata hain, Top spinner pata hain, Yeh Ghoomer kuch alag level hain well done my friend Ghoomer Trailer out now! Ghoomer In Cinemas on 18th August. R Balki, Shabana Azmi, Saiyami and Angad Bedi". David Warner said, "What a fantastic trailer. Loved that dance ball in the end Saiyami. Would love to dance down the pitch against that delivery. Ghoomer Trailer out now! Ghoomer In Cinemas on 18th August R Balki Shabana Azmi, Saiyami and Angad Bedi".

Ajinkya Rahane shared, "Loved the Ghoomer trailer. The coach - student relationship is most special. Goosebumps. Perfect role for Saiyami Kher who loves the game and Abhishek Bachchan. Good luck to the whole team Ghoomer trailer"

Aakash Chopra added, "This looks awesome. Can’t wait to watch the movie."

Harsha Bhogle said, "Very excited about this new movie Ghoomer. Not just because it is made by a friend, Balki, but because it is such an audacious idea and needed an actor and a cricketer to carry it off. Saiyami Kher, can't wait to see it. Ghoomer In Cinemas".

