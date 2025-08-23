Venues for ODI World Cup 2027 revealed, South Africa to host 44 matches, 10 games in Zimbabwe, Namibia The ODI World Cup 2027 will be played in the same format as the 2003 one was played. 14 teams will be split into two groups of seven each, with three making it to the Super Six, followed by the semifinals and the final. Cricket South Africa has revealed the venues for the tournament.

New Delhi:

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has revealed the venues for the ODI World Cup 2027, with South Africa hosting 44 matches, with the remaining 10 being played in Zimbabwe and Namibia, who are co-hosts of the 14th edition of the tournament.

Venues in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London, and Paarl will be hosting the 44 matches in South Africa. 14 teams will be competing in the tournament that will be played in October and November 2027.

The venue announcement came alongside the formation of the Local Organising Committee Board (LOCA). The committee is headed by Trevor Manuel, the former South African cabinet minister.

CSA's chairperson, Pearl Maphoshe, reflected on South Africa's aim to host the World Cup. "CSA’s vision is to stage a global, inspiring event which will reflect the face of South Africa—diverse, inclusive, and united. The tournament will be vibrantly different in its style and atmosphere, and its experiences. It will provide players, fans and partners with the most unique, unforgettable experience," Maphoshe said in an official statement.

"CSA offers its full support to the appointed LOCB and is confident in their ability to successfully deliver on the mandate set, ensuring a seamless and impactful event," Maphoshe added.

World Cup to return to 2003 format with 14 teams in it

The ODI World Cup 2027 will return to the 2003 format with 14 teams taking part in it. The teams will be split into two groups of seven teams each. The top three teams will qualify for the Super Six, which will be followed by the semifinals and the final.

South Africa and Zimbabwe have sealed their spots for the tournament as they are co-hosts. Namibia have not booked an automatic place as they are not a full member nation of the ICC. The top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings as of 31 March 2027 will also book their tickets for the World Cup, with the remainder of the teams being decided by qualifiers.