Venkatesh Prasad promises to restore cricket at Chinnaswamy after stampede incident Venkatesh Prasad vowed to restore top-level cricket at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium if elected KSCA president, with support from Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath. He pledged to resolve safety issues, revive fan engagement, and build a women’s cricket academy.

Bengaluru:

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has pledged to bring top-tier cricket back to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium if he is elected president in the upcoming Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections, scheduled for November 30.

Prasad has joined hands with former India and Karnataka opener Sujith Somasunder, with strong backing from India greats Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath. Former KSCA official Vinay Mrutyunjaya will contest for the secretary’s post on their panel. Both Prasad and Somasunder previously served in the KSCA administration during Kumble’s presidency between 2010 and 2013, when Srinath was secretary.

Their camp also includes former India Women’s captain Shantha Rangaswamy and ex-cricketer V Kalpana. While Rangaswamy is ineligible to contest due to the age limit, Kalpana is expected to be part of the setup in another role.

Prasad will face KN Shanth Kumar, supported by long-time KSCA administrator Brijesh Patel. Kumar, a former Indian Golf Union board member, also represented India as a non-playing captain at the 2002 Asian Games.

“Karnataka cricket has been suffering and Venky is here to make a difference. All the work we had put in during our three-year tenure [2010-2013] has been undone over the past many years. The most common question we get asked is 'when are you returning?'” Kumble told reporters on Tuesday.

“Two key stakeholders have been neglected: cricketers and fans. Last week we won the Women's World Cup, and it was a landmark occasion. But we [Karnataka] didn't have a single representation. That needs to change,” he aded.

Kumble recalls the black day

Kumble also referred to the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory parade in June, calling it a “black mark, black day.” He urged the panel to “bring glory back to Karnataka” and restore the stadium’s legacy as a “temple” of cricket.

Prasad said his team would work closely with the state government to resolve ongoing disputes and ensure compliance with safety regulations, which have limited the stadium’s use to club games in recent months.

"We believe in having a proper dialogue with the government, and adhere to whatever the safety audit report has told us,” Prasad said. He also highlighted plans to develop a full-fledged women’s cricket academy at the same premises as the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, formerly the National Cricket Academy.