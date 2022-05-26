Women's T20 Challenge, Velocity vs Trailblazers Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Fantasy Tips

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Velocity celebrating after a wicket vs Supernovas

Velocity and Trailblazers are all set to lock horns at the MCA Stadium Pune in a virtual semi-final on Thursday.

While the situation is pretty straightforward for Velocity, Trailblazers have a rather complicated scenario ahead of them, thanks to their NRR.

They will need to win big against Velocity if they are to book a place in the finals. For Velocity though, a win would just be enough to see them through to the finals.

Probable playing 11 for Velocity vs Trailblazers

Velocity playing 11

Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane, Kate Cross

Trailblazers playing 11

Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Salma Khatun, Sabbhineni Meghana, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophia Dunkley

Velocity vs Trailblazers: Fantasy picks

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma (C), Salma Khatun

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Maya Sonawane

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Velocity vs Trailblazers match in India?

The Velocity vs Trailblazers match will be live telecast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch Velocity vs Trailblazers Match Online, Live Streaming?

You can watch live streaming of Velocity vs Trailblazers match on Disney+ Hotstar.

Velocity Full Squad

Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma(c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane, Keerthi James, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Aarti Kedar, Pranavi Chandra

Trailblazers Full Squad

Smriti Mandhana(c), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophia Dunkley, Sharmin Akhter, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Salma Khatun, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Saika Ishaque, Shradda Bhau Pokharkar, Sujata Mallik