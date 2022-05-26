Women's T20 Challenge, Velocity vs Trailblazers Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Fantasy Tips

Velocity and Trailblazers are all set to lock horns at the MCA Stadium Pune in a virtual semi-final on Thursday.
While the situation is pretty straightforward for Velocity, Trailblazers have a rather complicated scenario ahead of them, thanks to their NRR.
They will need to win big against Velocity if they are to book a place in the finals. For Velocity though, a win would just be enough to see them through to the finals.
Probable playing 11 for Velocity vs Trailblazers
Velocity playing 11
Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane, Kate Cross
Trailblazers playing 11
Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Salma Khatun, Sabbhineni Meghana, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophia Dunkley
Velocity vs Trailblazers: Fantasy picks
Batters: Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues
All-rounders: Deepti Sharma (C), Salma Khatun
Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Maya Sonawane
Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh
Live Streaming Details
Where can I watch Velocity vs Trailblazers match in India?
The Velocity vs Trailblazers match will be live telecast on Star Sports Network.
Where can I watch Velocity vs Trailblazers Match Online, Live Streaming?
You can watch live streaming of Velocity vs Trailblazers match on Disney+ Hotstar.
Velocity Full Squad
Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma(c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane, Keerthi James, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Aarti Kedar, Pranavi Chandra
Trailblazers Full Squad
Smriti Mandhana(c), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophia Dunkley, Sharmin Akhter, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Salma Khatun, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Saika Ishaque, Shradda Bhau Pokharkar, Sujata Mallik