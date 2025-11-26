Veda Krishnamurthy tips Deepti Sharma to be the most in-demand player at WPL 2026 auction Former India international Veda Krishnamurthy tipped Deepti Sharma, the Player of the Tournament at the Women's World Cup, to be in high demand at the upcoming WPL mega auction. Deepti was released by the UP Warriorz ahead of the player auction but can go back to the franchise through RTM.

New Delhi:

Former India international Veda Krishnamurthy tipped star all-rounder Deepti Sharma to be in high demand at the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) mega auction ahead of the 2026 edition. Deepti, who led the UP Warriorz in the last season of the WPL and was bought by the franchise in the inaugural auction for INR 2.6 crore, has been the face of the franchise for the first season but was let go of, probably in a hope to buy her back at a lower price than the first retention bracket of INR 3.5 crore.

UP Warriorz will be going in with the biggest purse of INR 14.5 crore, having retained just one player in Shweta Sehrawat and can RTM four of their players - two capped Indians and two capped overseas. With five of their players set to arrive in the first two sets, the Warriorz will be busy at the mega auction and will have some key decisions to make. As per Krishnamurthy, the Gujarat Giants and the Delhi Capitals too might eye Deepti, who has been in terrific form and ahead of the auction, recency bias always works and helps.

"Gujarat Giants should definitely consider Deepti Sharma in the mega-auction. Delhi Capitals might also target her as an Indian player who strengthens both batting and bowling. UP Warriorz could be the third team interested after Gujarat and Delhi in acquiring her services," Krishnamurthy said on the WPL 2026 Auction Preview show on JioStar.

"Deepti Sharma is a proven match-winner from earlier WPL seasons, performing brilliantly with both bat and ball. She also won the Player of the Tournament award in the recently concluded Women's ODI World Cup. Her demand will definitely be high in the mega-auction, and every franchise will be watching her closely," she further added.

Deepti has 27 wickets to her name in 25 matches in the WPL and not just her skillset of being an experienced all-rounder, she could also be looked at as a captaincy option, with two out of five teams still looking for a captain. With Sophie Ecclestone and Alyssa Healy, both former UPW players, also in the marquee set alongside Deepti, it will be interesting to see what the Lucknow-based franchise, under a new coach, has in store, in terms of planning and tactics.