Varun Chakravarthy reveals shocking details of criticism he faced after T20 World Cup 2021 Star India spinner Varun Chakravarthy took centre stage and shared details of the criticism he faced after the T20 World Cup 2021.

The Indian team put in an excellent performance in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the competition and defeated the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia to get their hands on the title.

With team India registering an emphatic win, it is interesting to note that the performance of star spinner Varun Chakravarthy was one that stood out quite often. The 33-year-old was exceptional for India throughout the tournament, and his performances were crucial in the side winning the title.

However, it was not always easy going for Chakravarthy. The star spinner is now enjoying some good form, but back when he made his debut for the Indian team, he had to undergo some harsh criticism from the fans, mainly due to his performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Chakravarthy revealed that he received threats from the fans after his subpar show in the T20 World Cup, and some even followed him home.

"After the 2021 World Cup, I received threat calls. 'Don't come to India. If you try, you won't be able to.'People came up to my house, tracked me down - I had to hide at times. When I was returning from the airport, a couple of people followed me on their bikes. It happens. I can understand fans are emotional. But when I look back at those things and the praise I am receiving now, I am happy,” Chakravarthy said in a YouTube show.

Furthermore, the star player opined that he did not expect to get the kind of success that he did, and despite being added to India’s ODI squad at the 11th hour, he managed to put in an excellent performance, propelling the Men in Blue to a Champions Trophy title.

"I think the Champions Trophy was a huge confidence booster because I played only four matches. And when I performed impressively in those matches, I felt I belonged and that there was a place for me. But I didn't expect this success," he added.