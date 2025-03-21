Varun Chakravarthy reflects on his variations ahead of IPL 2025 season opener Star Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy took centre stage and talked about his variations ahead of the IPL 2025 season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The stage is set for the season opener of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first game of the tournament at the Eden Gardens on March 22. It is interesting to note that KKR will be coming into the season on the back of a title-winning season.

On the other hand, RCB are still in the hunt for their first IPL title. Ahead of the season opener, there could be several match-ups that could grab the fans’ attention, and one of the star performers from the upcoming game could be KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy.

The star spinner has been in excellent form as of late; he played a crucial role in the Indian team winning the Champions Trophy 2025, and he will aim to put in a good showing with KKR as well. Ahead of the game, Chakravarthy took centre stage and talked about what the things are that he does to make sure that the mystery in his spin remains intact so he can bamboozle the batters.

"The ball can deviate only in three ways, it can go left, right, or straight. It just depends on how I am going to choose those balls. That's where the tactical side of the game comes and that's where I am trying to improve,” Chakravarthy said during the pre-game press conference.

Furthermore, the 33-year-old talked about how he always tries to add variations to his cricket. "Whenever I play some domestic [cricket] I try to work some new balls. Similarly, every year I try to bowl something new and last year it worked out, before that it didn't work out much, so it just depends. Obviosuly I do have few balls up my sleeve but it all depends on how it's going to come out of my hand and depends on many other factors also,” Chakravarthy.