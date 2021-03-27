Varun Chakravarthy, four others begin KKR's training camp in Navi Mumbai ahead of IPL 2021

Image Source : TWITTER/@KKRIDERS Five KKR layers begin training camp

Five Kolkata Knight Riders players have begun their training for the impending 14th season of the Indian Premier League at the franchise's camp at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The players include Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, and Vaibhav Arora.

All five players have completed their mandatory quarantine period of seven days begin beginning their training. The players on Saturday took part in a light warm-up session comprising batting, bowling, and fielding under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Several KKR players are serving their quarantine period as per the rules and regulations issued by BCCI.

The season will be crucial for Varun who had managed to impress the Indian selectors following his IPL 2020 outing in the UAE. He was picked for the T20I series against Australia and against England, but missed out on both the opportunities owing to a shoulder injury and reported below-par fitness levels, respectively.

KKR will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11 in Chennai. Their IPL 2021 matches will be played in Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Nayar is confident of KKR delivering a much improved season after finishing fifth with seven wins and as many defeats in 14 league games.

"The likes of Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna have done it time and again in the past," Nayar told kkr.in. Prasidh, especially, who is now doing it at the international arena. I feel it was quite important for him to go on a big stage as this will give him a lot of confidence."