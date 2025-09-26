Varun Chakravarthy explains reason behind lack of wickets in Asia Cup, states his role in T20I side Varun Chakravarthy explained his lack of wickets in the Asia Cup due to unhelpful early pitch conditions. He emphasised his role in the powerplay is to attack and seek wickets, even if it means conceding some runs.

Dubai:

Star spinner Varun Chakravarthy delivered another impressive performance in the Asia Cup, showcasing his consistency and control. Although he picked up just four wickets in as many matches, his outstanding economy rate of 5.85 speaks volumes about his effectiveness. Reflecting on his performances, the Tamil Nadu spinner explained that the pitch conditions early in the innings didn’t offer much assistance, but tended to improve as the game progressed, making wicket-taking more challenging upfront.

“The harder the ball is, it definitely is not getting much purchase for a spinner. Talking from a spinner’s perspective, if you are bowling in the powerplay or right after the powerplay, there’s not much help from the wicket. But as the game progresses and as the field spreads out, it’s getting better,” he explained in the pre-match press conference.

Varun also explained his role in the powerplay or in the first 10 overs. He noted that the goal is to pick up wickets and not control runs. The 34-year-old further mentioned that he doesn’t mind going for a bit runs in order to play an attacking brand of cricket to pick wickets.

“In Powerplay, the only aim is to look for wickets. It’s just looking for that one ball if it pitches on that right spot and it turns a little bit and it can edge it. It’s about looking for that because that’s my role in the team. Even if I go for little runs, my aim is to keep on attacking and try to look for more wickets,” he added.

India to play Pakistan in final

Courtesy of maintaining an unbeaten run in the tournament, India have qualified for the Asia Cup final. They will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Notably, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side has already defeated the Men in Green twice in the tournament and will be hoping to complete the hat-trick.