Varun Chakaravarthy surpasses Yuzvendra Chahal to register massive IPL record

Game 57 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Chennai Super Kings. Both sides locked horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 8. The clash ended in defeat for Kolkata Knight Riders, which severely dented their plans to make it to the knockout stages of the competition.

In the first innings, Kolkata Knight Riders posted a total of 179 runs, and coming in to defend the target, Kolkata got off to a great start to the second innings as both of Chennai’s openers departed on a duck. The hosts’ Varun Chakaravarthy was one of the most economical bowlers in the clash.

In his spell of four overs, Chakaravarthy conceded 18 runs and took two wickets as well. In doing so, he achieved a massive feat as well. Chakaravarthy became the fastest spinner in IPL history to take 100 wickets in the tournament.

He took 82 innings to achieve the feat as he moved past Yuzvendra Chahal, who completed 100 IPL wickets in 83 innings. However, despite the KKR bowlers putting in a good show with the ball, the side failed to defend the target that they put on.

The second innings of the game began with Chennai Super Kings losing both of their openers on a duck. After the horrid start, debutant Urvil Patel stabilised the innings by scoring 31 runs in 11 deliveries.

Furthermore, Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube scored 52 and 45 runs, respectively. Additionally, MS Dhoni added 17 runs on the board as Chennai Super Kings chased down the target, winning the game by two wickets.

The loss for Kolkata Knight Riders complicated the situation for the defending champions. The clash against Chennai was a must-win game for them if they were looking to reach the playoffs. Despite the loss, they are still in the race for the playoffs.

Fastest to 100 IPL wickets among spinners

82 inns - Varun Chakaravarthy

83 inns - Yuzvendra Chahal

83 inns - Rashid Khan

83 inns - Amit Mishra

85 inns - Sunil Narine