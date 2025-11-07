Varun Chakaravarthy eyes major record in India's fifth T20I vs Australia at Gabba Varun Chakaravarthy aims to become the fastest Indian to 50 T20I wickets as India face Australia in the fifth T20I at The Gabba. Jasprit Bumrah, with 99 T20I wickets, is also set to become the first Indian to claim 100 wickets across all formats.

Brisbane:

India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is on the brink of a major milestone as the Men in Blue prepare to face Australia in the fifth and final T20I at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, November 8. The 33-year-old spinner, currently ranked No. 1 in the ICC T20I bowler’s rankings, will lead India’s spin attack in the series decider and has a chance to etch his name in the record books.

Notably, Chakaravarthy has so far taken 45 wickets in just 28 T20Is and is only five wickets away from becoming the fastest Indian bowler to reach the 50-wicket mark in the format. Should he manage to claim at least five wickets against Australia, he will surpass Kuldeep Yadav’s record.

The left-arm leg-spinner, who has been a consistent performer for India across formats, achieved his 50th T20I wicket in his 30th match during a clash against the West Indies in Guyana on August 8, 2023. The left-arm wrist spinner currently has 88 wickets in 49 T20Is.

Globally, the record for the fastest to 50 wickets in T20Is belongs to Dhruvkumar Maisuria of Botswana, who reached the milestone in just 22 matches, a record that continues to stand unmatched in international cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah eyes record

Jasprit Bumrah will also have an opportunity to create history in the same match. The senior pacer currently has 99 wickets in 79 T20Is. One more wicket will make him the first Indian, and the fifth cricketer globally, to take 100 wickets across all three formats.

Meanwhile, India will eye to seal a win in the fifth T20I to seal the series. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is currently leading 2-1 in the five-match series, and at Gabba, they will have the opportunity to pick up their third consecutive win and get the job done before switching focus to South Africa.