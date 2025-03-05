Varun Chakaravarthy enters ICC ODI rankings in style, jumps 143 places in just two matches India's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy picked up seven wickets in two matches played in the Champions Trophy so far. He accounted for a five-wicket haul against New Zealand and then picked up a couple against Australia in the semifinal.

Varun Chakaravarthy has officially entered the top 100 in the latest ICC ODI rankings for the bowlers. He was impressive in the game against New Zealand, picking up his first-ever five-wicket haul in the format and then backed up the performance with a couple more wickets against Australia in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy on Tuesday (March 4).

Thanks to these seven wickets, the mystery spinner jumped a staggering 143 places to be in 96th place in the ODI rankings with 371 rating points to his name. This is a huge rise for Chakaravarthy as he announces himself in the format and given the impact he has made in two matches of the showpiece event, India look set to play him in the final as well on Sunday (March 9).

Among other Indian bowlers, Mohammed Shami fared decently in the last two matches and has climbed three places to settle down in 11th place with 609 rating points. Another good performance in the final will definitely propel him into the top 10 of the rankings.

Kuldeep Yadav is the only Indian in the top 10 at the moment in sixth place, three ranks down from the last update. The wrist spinner was in the third position last week, but his ratings have come down to 637 points after not so great outings against New Zealand and Australia.

Maheesh Theekshana, interestingly, is still on top of the rankings despite not being part of the Champions Trophy. Keshav Maharaj is only 20 points behind him in the second position, while Matt Henry has jumped three places to be in third place after scalping a five-wicket haul against India.

