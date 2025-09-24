Varun Chakaravarthy achieves career-best ratings as number 1 T20I bowler, Mustafizur Rahman jumps 6 places Varun Chakaravarthy has achieved career-best ratings as the number one bowler in the world in T20Is in the latest ICC rankings. Among other players, Abrar Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman also jumped into top 10 as Asia Cup performances have been awarded in the rankings.

Dubai:

India's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has attained the career-best rating of 747 points while retaining his No.1 spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings. He has been one of the best spinners for India in the ongoing Asia Cup and was the most economical bowler in the game against Pakistan, conceding only 25 runs in his four overs.

Varun was rested for the match against Oman on Friday (September 19) but was back into the playing XI for the Super Four clash against the arch-rivals. While Pakistan got off to a brilliant start, scoring 91 runs in the first 10 overs, Chakaravarthy was one of the bowlers who played an important role in pulling things back with a tight spell. Even though he didn't pick up a wicket, the spinner has been awarded points for his brilliant economical spell.

Abrar Ahmed jumps 12 spots in ICC rankings

Another player who has been extremely economical in the ongoing Asia Cup is Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed. He returned with the figures of 1/8 in his four overs in the previous game and apart from an aberration against India on Sunday (September 21), he has been brilliant in the tournament.

He has picked up five wickets in as many matches so far and in 19.4 overs, has conceded runs at an economy of only 4.63, which is exceptional. On the back of this performance, Abrar has jumped 12 places to finish in fourth in the latest ICC T20I rankings for bowlers. He has 703 rating points to his name and needless to say that it is his best rating.

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has also entered the top 10 rankings and is ninth with 660 rating points after a consistent performance in the Asia Cup. He has picked up seven wickets in four matches thus far at an average of 15 and an economy of 7.

ICC T20I bowlers rankings

Rank Players Rating Points 1 Varun Chakaravarthy (India) 747 2 Jacob Duffy (New Zealand) 717 3 Akeal Hosein (West Indies) 707 4 Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan) 703 5 Adam Zampa (Australia) 700

