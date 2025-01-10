Varun Aaron, India's 150 kph bowler, announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Varun Aaron

India fast bowler Varun Aaron has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He had retired from red-ball cricket at the end of the 2023-24 season and has now called it quits altogether after his team Jharkhand couldn't make it to the knockouts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Aaron made his name at the start of his career as a tearaway quick clicking 150 kph regularly.

However, his career was filled with injuries with stress fractures on his back troubling him the most. He played nine Tests and as many ODIs for India picking up 18 and 11 wickets respectively. Overall, he played 66 first-class, 88 List-A and 95 T20 matches in his career accounting for 173, 141 and 93 wickets respectively.

Aaron, 35, took to social media to share his news of retirement with the fans and stated that fast bowling was always his first love. He also said that he aways tried to give his best despite injuries threatening his career time and again.

"For the past 20 years, I have lived, breathed, and thrived on the rush of bowling fast. Today, with immense gratitude, I officially announce my retirement from representative cricket. As I bid farewell to a pursuit that has consumed me completely, I now look forward to savoring the smaller joys in life while staying deeply connected to the game that has given me everything. Fast Bowling has been my first love, and though I step off the field, it will always be a part of who I am.

"Over the years, I've had to push both my physical and mental limits to recover from numerous career-threatening injuries, having to come back time and again, this was only possible thanks to the relentless dedication of the physios, trainers, and coaches at the National Cricket Academy," Aaron wrote on a post on X.

As far as his IPL career is concerned, Varun Aaron played nine seasons between 2011 and 2022 for Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. He won the trophy with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 in what turned out to his final appearance in the tournament.