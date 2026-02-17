Vaibhav Suryavanshi to skip Class 10 board exams, starts preparation for IPL 2026

New Delhi:

India's teen batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi will not be appearing the Class 10 Board examination this year. Speculations were rife about the same, especially after the U19 World Cup which India won earlier this month. Vaibhav smashed a record-breaking 175 off just 80 balls in the final against England to help India win the game and the trophy.

However, his commitments on the cricket field have taken precedence over the exams and the 14-year-old is set to miss his exams. For the unversed, Suryavanshi is enrolled in Modesty School in Tajpur, Bihar and was scheduled to sit for Class 10 board exams from February 17 to March 11. But having spent most of his last year touring for India U19 and India A , the left-handed batter got very little time to prepare for the exams.

Moreover, his coach Manish Ojha has confirmed that Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently focusing on the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season where he will play for Rajasthan Royals. Notably, he has also joined the pre-season camp of the franchise and will skip the board exams in the process too.

"He won’t be giving the Class X exams. He is currently in Nagpur preparing for the upcoming IPL. He has already joined Rajasthan Royals for a pre-season camp," Ojha said while speaking to India Today.

What next for Vaibhav?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will next be appearing in IPL 2026 for the Royals, even as the Indian cricket fans await the schedule of the cash-rich league. Potentially, the tournament is slated to get underway on March 26, exactly 18 days after the ongoing T20 World Cup, which concludes on March 8.

As for Suryavanshi, he will be looking to replicate his form in the U19 World Cup in the IPL. The man smashed 439 runs in seven matches at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of close to 170. He also finished as the second highest run-getter in the World Cup.

