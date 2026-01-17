Vaibhav Suryavanshi surpasses Virat Kohli in elite youth ODI list with positive start against Bangladesh U19 Star India U19 batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi performed brilliantly in the U19 World Cup clash against Bangladesh. Completing a half-century, Suryavanshi surpassed the legendary Virat Kohli in an elite record list.

New Delhi:

Star India U19 batter Viabhav Suryavanshi etched his name in history. The batter was in action for India U19 in the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue took on Bangladesh U19 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on January 17.

The clash began with India coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side got off to a subpar start as the top order lost their wickets early. However, it was 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi who caught all the limelight. It is worth noting that Suryavanshi needed just four runs to surpass Virat Kohli as the highest run getter for India in youth ODIs.

With a good start to the clash, Suryavanshi did just that and now sits ahead of the legendary Virat Kohli in the list of Indians with the most runs in youth ODIs. It is worth noting that Suryavanshi was dismissed cheaply in India’s first U19 World Cup, but the star batter has made up for his subpar showing in the last game with brilliance against Bangladesh.

Suryavanshi achieves major milestone

Furthermore, Suryavanshi required only 27 runs before the clash against Bangladesh to complete 1000 runs in youth ODI matches. Completing his half-century in the clash, Suryavanshi anchored the innings for team India after the Men in Blue lost their top order early in the innings.

Having completed 1000 runs in youth ODIs, Suryavanshi will be looking to put in similar showings in the upcoming games as India U19 aims to get their hands on the prestigious World Cup.

Speaking of the game between India and Bangladesh, skipper Ayush Mhatre was sent packing early in the game on a score of six runs. Vedant Trivedi was dismissed for a golden duck, with Vihaan Malhotra scoring seven runs. With three early wickets, Suryavanshi’s knock came at a much-needed time.

