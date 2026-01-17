Vaibhav Suryavanshi sets new world record with dominant show in U19 World Cup 2026 India’s 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred against Bangladesh in the U-19 World Cup 2026, scoring 72 to become the youngest player with a 50-plus score in the tournament and surpassing Virat Kohli’s Youth ODI run tally.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

A landmark performance by India’s teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the defining moment of the Under-19 World Cup 2026 clash against Bangladesh in Bulawayo on Saturday. At just 14 years and 296 days, the youngster carved his name into the tournament’s record books with a commanding innings of 72 runs off 67 balls, courtesy of six boundaries and three maximums

His approach was assertive from the outset, and he raced to a half-century in only 30 deliveries. That innings established him as the youngest player to register a 50-plus score in a Men’s Under-19 World Cup match. The previous benchmark had been held by Afghanistan’s Shahidullah Kamal, who achieved the feat at the age of 15 years and 19 days. Pakistan’s Babar Azam now occupies third place on the same list following his fifty against the West Indies in 2010.

The milestone outing also pushed Suryavanshi past a significant domestic reference point. In Youth ODIs, he has now accumulated 1,047 runs from 20 matches, moving ahead of Virat Kohli’s tally of 978 runs from 28 appearances at the same level. Among Indian batters, Vijay Zol remains the leading run-scorer with 1,404 runs in 36 matches, while Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto tops the overall chart with 1,820 runs.

The controversies before the match

The match itself had drawn attention even before the first ball was bowled. India captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh skipper Azizul Hakim Tamim did not engage in the customary pre-match handshake, an action that stood out ahead of play.

There was further intrigue at the toss. Despite being named in the playing XI, Hakim did not appear for the pre-match proceedings. Instead, vice-captain Zawad Abrar represented Bangladesh. Following a delay caused by rain, Abrar called correctly and chose to field first, pointing to the moisture present on the Bulawayo surface.

When it comes to the match, India struggled with the bat, but Suryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu’s half-century kept the team in the hunt, before the rain once again played a spoilsport in the 39th over of the match.