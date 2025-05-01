Vaibhav Suryavanshi's coach clears speculations around star batter's age after IPL century Star Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi's coach took centre stage and talked about how the the star batter has cleared all age verification protocols, putting a rest to the age fraud rumours.

New Delhi:

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken world cricket by storm. The star batter, getting an opportunity for Rajasthan Royals at the top of the innings, Suryavanshi, managed to school the Gujarat Titans’ bowlers and amassed 101 runs in 38 deliveries, helping Royals chase down 210 runs in the 16th over.

With his exceptional batting performances, many have come forward and questioned Vaibhav on his age. Many have opined that Vaibhav might not actually be 14 years old. However, with the surrounding speculations, Vaibhav’s coach took centre stage and revealed that the 14-year-old has cleared all age verification protocols.

“He has cleared all age-verification protocols, including a bone density test conducted under BCCI supervision. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is not just a cricketer – he’s an asset to the country. It’s our duty to protect him from baseless criticism and let him focus entirely on the game," the coach told Dainik Bhaskar.

Vaibhav has been the find of the season for Rajasthan Royals, showcasing his potential when given the opportunity. As for his side, Royals are hanging by a thread in the ongoing IPL. The team has played 10 matches in the tournament so far, and the side has won three matches and lost the remaining seven.

However, despite their subpar campaign so far, Royals are still in the race to make it to the playoffs of the competition. They will have to depend on the other sides and will have won their remaining matches in hopes of making it to the knockout stages.

Despite the scenario being extremely difficult, Royals will hold out hope, and with a convincing victory against Gujarat Titans in their last game, the side will be approaching their upcoming games with confidence and will hope for a convincing show in their upcoming matches and will look to give it their best shot in order to make it to the playoffs.