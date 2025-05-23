Vaibhav Suryavanshi's childhood coach backs star youngster to make international debut soon Vaibhav Suryavanshi's childhood coach Ashok Kumar took centre stage and backed the youngster to make his India debut in the next years, considering he improves his fitness and fielding.

New Delhi:

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi had quite the season with Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The youngster was roped in by Royals for Rs. 1.1 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, and he was included in the playing XI after Sanju Samson injured himself.

Suryavanshi wasted no time grabbing onto the opportunity and took all the limelight, putting in exceptional performances one after the other. He also scored a century against Gujarat Titans, turning heads all around the globe.

With the IPL 2025 season coming to an end for Rajasthan Royals, Suryavanshi’s childhood coach, Ashok Kumar, took centre stage and opined that if Vaibhav improves his fielding and works on his fitness, he is well on his way to making his senior Indian team debut after two years.

"My prediction is, if Vaibhav improves his fitness and his fielding, then in the next 2 years, he will be in the senior T20 Indian team. I really think the BCCI will give him a chance, as barring two to four players, rest of them in the T20I team are majorly 25 or below years old,” Ashok Kumar said in a conversation with IANS.

"That attitude of making the team win single-handedly since childhood was seen during his 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans too. With Rahul Dravid sir and Vikram Rathour sir there, it has enhanced his batting. The practice he did with the white ball, he started getting better at it in three months. He has learnt to read the situations well," he added.

It is worth noting that after his heroics in the IPL 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was named in India’s U19 squad for the upcoming England tour. The side will be taking on England in a 50-over warm up game, a five-game ODI series, and a couple of multi day matches as well. Vaibhav will be looking to make the most of the opportunity presented to him in the upcoming series.