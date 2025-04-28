Vaibhav Suryavanshi reflects on his age defying century against Gujarat Titans Star Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi took centre stage and talked about his exceptional ton against Gujarat Titans that propelled RR to an emphatic win against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

New Delhi:

Game 47 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Rajasthan Royals hosting Gujarat Titans. Both sides locked horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 28, and it was 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi who took away all the limelight with an exceptional performance.

Coming out to bat in the second innings, aiming to chase down a target of 210 runs, Suryavanshi amassed 101 runs in 38 deliveries, propelling Royals to their third win of the IPL 2025. In doing so, he broke a plethora of records as he etched his name in the history books.

After the game, the youngster took centre stage and talked about what it means for him to win the game for his side. “It is a very good feeling. It's my first hundred in the IPL and it's my third innings. The result has shown here after the practice before the tournament. I just see the ball and play. Batting with Jaiswal is good, he tells me what to do and he infuses positive things. It has been a dream to get a 100 in the IPL and today it materialised. There is no fear. I don't think much, I just focus on playing,” Suryavanshi said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Alongside Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal put in an excellent performance as well, scoring 70* runs in 40 deliveries. In the end, Royals managed to chase down the target in 15.5 overs, winning the game by eight wickets.

After the win, RR skipper Riyan Parag took centre stage and talked about how delighted he was with the win as well. “It was incredible. We spent 2 months with him and seen what we can do. And to do it against world-class bowlers against GT, words can't express. We changed it from the last game, we were thinking how can we finish this a little earlier, bat with real intent,” Parag said.