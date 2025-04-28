Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock powers RR to historic win as Royals live to fight for another day Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history as he powered Rajasthan Royals to a historic win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2025. Suryavanshi's 101 helped RR chase down 210 in record time in the tournament.

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattered records for fun as he powered Rajasthan Royals to a historic win in the Indian Premier League 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 28. Suryavanshi broke the T20 world record for the youngest-ever player to score a century in the history of T20 cricket as the 14-year-old slammed a jaw-dropping 101.

Suryavanshi's knock helped RR win the match in record time. They chased down the 210-run target in just 15.5 overs, which is now the quickest 200-plus chase in the history of the tournament.

Least overs taken to complete a 200-plus chase in IPL:

15.5 - RR vs GT, Jaipur, 2025

16 - RCB vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2024

16.3 - MI vs RCB, Mumbai WS, 2023

17.3 - DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017

18 - MI vs SRH, Mumbai WS, 2023

Suryavanshi was the man who turned the match upside down with his jaw-dropping knock. He has become the youngest batter to score a hundred in T20 cricket at 14y and 32d. He shattered the previous record of Vijay Zol, who was 18y and 118d old in 2013 when he hit a hundred.

Youngest to score a T20 century:

14y 32d Vaibhav Suryavanshi RR vs GT 2025

18y 118d Vijay Zol Maharahtra vs Mumbai 2013

18y 179d Pervez Hossain Emon Barishal vs Rajshahi 2020

187 280d Gustav McKeon France vs Switzerland 2022

Suryavanshi's 35-ball hundred is the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian and the second-fastest overall in the Indian cash-rich league.

Fastest IPL 100s (by balls):

30 Chris Gayle RCB vs PWI Bengaluru 2013

35 Vaibhav Suryavanshi RR vs GT Jaipur 2024

37 Yusuf Pathan RR vs MI Mumbai 2010

38 David Miller PBKS vs RCB Mohali 2013

RR now have three wins in 10 matches and they stay alive to fight for another day in the season.