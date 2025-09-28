Vaibhav Suryavanshi not to play in IPL 2026? BCCI's new policy likely to set an age limit on participation BCCI president, a couple of new selectors, remuneration of the domestic players and the age limit of players playing in the IPL were some crucial topics and subjects on which the decisions were made in the board's AGM. In IPL 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest to play in the tournament.

Mumbai:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took some key decisions at its 94th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Sunday, September 28, including electing the board president (Mithun Manhas), two new men's selectors (RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha) and four new senior women's selectors, among others. Another key decision was made regarding the age limit of the players participating in the IPL.

As per a Cricbuzz report, the new policy would restrict the U-16 and U-19 players from playing in the IPL if they haven't played at least one game in first-class cricket. Until now, the franchises were allowed to sign players from any age group and will continue to do so, but the said player, even if he plays for the Indian colts, will only become eligible to play in the cash-rich league after playing at least one first-class game.

The moment the decision was announced, everyone's concern was regarding Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old Bihar teenager who became the youngest player to feature in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals. However, Suryavanshi's participation in the IPL won't be affected, since the 14-year-old has represented Bihar in domestic cricket across all formats, including five first-class matches in the Ranji Trophy last year.

Suryavanshi, who is currently part of the U19 side, led by Ayush Mhatre—another U19 player who impressed one and all in the IPL while playing for the Chennai Super Kings—made the world take notice of his talent and hitting ability, scoring 252 runs in seven innings, striking at a remarkable 206. With several changes impending at the Royals franchise, Suryavanshi might be one of the very few who might be retained to take the Men in Pink's legacy forward from the current squad.

The rule might now force the players in the reckoning to push for a spot in the red-ball team for their respective state associations ahead of the new IPL auction as part of the BCCI's bid to keep the longest format of the game at the top in the priority list of every budding cricketer.