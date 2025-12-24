Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Gani, Ayush lead Bihar break List A world record in Vijay Hazare Trophy Bihar have shattered a major world record in List A cricket during their clash against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sakibul Gani have put up brilliant performances with the bat.

New Delhi:

Bihar sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, state team captain Sakibul Gani and wicketkeeper Ayush Loharuka led the team shatter a major world record in List A cricket during their clash against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, December 24.

The Bihar batters displayed a brilliant performance in the first innings of their clash against the Arunachal side. Suryavanshi slammed a jaw-dropping 190 from 84 balls, while wicketkeeper Loharuka smashed 116 from 56 deliveries as Bihar piled up a mountain of runs. Gani went unbeaten on 128 from 40 balls.

Bihar put in a jaw-dropping performance with the bat at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi. They have now set the biggest score in the history of List A cricket. The previous record belonged to Tamil Nadu, who had slammed 506/2 against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022. Bihar have now comprehensively gone past the mark as they made 574/6 against the same team in 2025.

Highest team score in List A cricket history:

1 - 574/6 by Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in 2025

2 - 506/2 by Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022

3 - 498/4 by England against the Netherlands in 2022

4 - 496/4 by Surrey against Gloucs in 2007

5 - 481/6 by England against Australia in 2018

Gani creates history, smashes fastest ton by an Indian

Meanwhile, the Bihar skipper etched his name into the history books as he slammed the fastest century by an Indian in List A cricket. Gani hit a hundred off just 32 balls, breaking the previous record of 35 balls held by Anmolpreet Singh.

In another part of the country, Ishan Kishan also slammed a jaw-dropping hundred. He hit a century off just 33 balls in Jharkhand's clash against Gujarat in the domestic premier competition as he put up a blistering performance with the willow in hand. This is now the second-fastest century by an Indian in List A cricket.